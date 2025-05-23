First Thalassemia Treatment Hospital Inaugurated In Herat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): The first hospital in the country dedicated to the treatment of thalassemia (a genetic blood disorder) was inaugurated and put into operation in Herat province.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Maulvi Noor Jalal Jalali, Acting Minister of Public Health, said that the ministry was striving to equip the hospital as soon as possible and approve necessary staffing structure.

He highlighted the importance of establishing such a treatment center and expressed hope that, with the presence of experienced medical staff, the Thalassemia Hospital would provide effective services to patients and, with further equipment, reduce the public's need to travel abroad for medical treatment.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Public Health was working to provide more medical facilities within the country.

Meanwhile, Mawlana Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the Governor of Herat, expressed gratitude to the private sector and philanthropists for their efforts in building the hospital.

He said the facility was built for underprivileged children, and with its opening, the problem of a shortage of beds for treating children with blood cancer would be resolved.

He also emphasized the need to equip and expand the organizational structure of the Herat Regional and Maternity Hospital.

He called on the Ministry of Public Health to cooperate in constructing a new building for the regional hospital, for which, according to him, 300 acres of land has been allocated.

On the other hand, Mohammad Younus Qazizada, head of the Board of Trustees for the construction of the Thalassemia Hospital, expressed hope that the center would be fully equipped and ready to provide services as soon as possible.

