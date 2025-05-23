WHO Sends 154 Tonnes Of Medical Aid To Afghanistan
KABUL (Pajhwok): The World Health Organization (WHO) has sent 154 metric tonnes of vital medical supplies to Afghanistan to help meet urgent health needs. The supplies arrived on May 20 and 21 through two special charter flights from Sharjah International Airport.
In a post on X, WHO said the shipment includes treatment kits for acute watery diarrhoea (AWD), measles, pneumonia, and other essential medicines. These will help health workers respond quickly to emergencies and provide care across the country.
Dr. Edwin Ceniza Salvador, WHO Representative in Afghanistan, said:“Afghanistan urgently needs medical supplies, and these shipments represent a significant step toward ensuring communities receive the care they deserve. With deep gratitude to our donors and partners, we stand with the Afghan people to sustain health services in these challenging times.”
sa
