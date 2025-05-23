NPEA Chief Attends World Environmental Congress In Russia
- Haq Khalis, leading a delegation, has participated in the 11th Nevsky World Environmental Congress in Russia.
In a statement on Friday, NEPA said the major global event brought together representatives from various countries, international organizations, environmental experts, activists, and academic institutions to discuss environmental challenges and opportunities amid climate change.
The congress agenda includes key topics such as food security under climate change, circular economy, eco-friendly technologies, carbon reduction, green economy, youth engagement, BRICS sustainable development, eco-tourism, mining, and urban ecology.
NEPA said that Afghanistan's participation reflects its commitment to global environmental protection and climate action.
On the sidelines of the event, the Afghan delegation is also engaging in bilateral and multilateral meetings to enhance regional and international cooperation in environmental and sustainable development.
