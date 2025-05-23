Trump Admin Bars Harvard From Enrolling Foreign Students

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Trump administration has revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, according to a Reuters report.

On Thursday, the US Department of Homeland Security, under Secretary Kristi Noem, ordered Harvard to transfer its current international students to other institutions or risk their legal status.

The department also announced the termination of Harvard's certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program for the 2025–2026 academic year.

Noem accused the university of“fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party.”

Harvard rejected the move, calling it illegal and retaliatory, noting that it affects thousands of students.

The move came after Harvard refused to provide information that Noem demanded about some foreign student visa holders at Harvard, the department said.

In the 2024–2025 academic year, Harvard enrolled nearly 6,800 international students-27% of its total student body. Chinese nationals were the largest group, followed by students from Canada, India, South Korea, the UK, Germany, Australia, Singapore, and Japan.

“It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments,” Noem said in a statement.

She gave Harvard 72 hours to submit detailed records on foreign students, including any audio or video recordings of their protest activity over the past five years.

Harvard warned the action could cause significant harm to its community and mission. Congressional Democrats also condemned the move, with Rep. Jamie Raskin calling it“an intolerable attack on Harvard's independence and academic freedom.”

