Rajasthan Reels Under Intense Heatwave, Red Alert Issued In Three Districts

Jaipur, May 23 (IANS) Rajasthan continues to grapple with an intense heatwave, with large parts of the desert state experiencing scorching temperatures. However, scattered thunderstorms in a few areas have provided some relief from the relentless summer heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are expected to persist in 16 districts on Friday, with no immediate relief in sight. A red alert has been issued for Jaisalmer, Sri Ganganagar, and Bikaner, while thundershowers are forecast in 19 districts, including Jaipur and Kota.

On Thursday, Sri Ganganagar recorded the highest maximum temperature at 47.3 degrees Celsius, which is 4.8 degrees above normal. Jodhpur recorded the highest minimum temperature at 31.7 degrees. Seven cities in Rajasthan witnessed temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius, with Ganganagar experiencing the highest temperatures for the second consecutive day, surpassing 47 degrees Celsius again.

In contrast, temperatures fell slightly in some regions. In Jaipur, the maximum temperature dropped by 2 degrees Celsius to 42.8 degrees Celsius. In Alwar, the temperature fell by 5 degrees to 40 degrees, in Chittorgarh 42.4 degrees, in Udaipur 38.3 degrees, while Bhilwara recorded 41.5 degrees Celsius.

Thursday afternoon thunderstorms brought a shift in weather across Jhalawar, Baran, Bundi, Kota, Chittorgarh, and Bhilwara. Strong winds and rain offered some relief from the scorching heat.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in the Sadas area of Chittorgarh led to the collapse of a house wall. The tragic incident resulted in the death of Shaari alias Shanti (50), wife of Magana Bhil, and Suraj (7), son of Suresh Bhil. Raju alias Ratan (12), son of Kailash Bhil, was also seriously injured. All victims were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara, where doctors declared Shaari and Suraj dead.

The weather changed around 5.30 p.m. in Bhilwara with a sudden storm followed by rain. The downpour brought much-needed relief from the intense heat and humidity. However, strong winds also caused trees to fall in several areas, and rain continued in parts of the district into the evening. Shahpura in Bhilwara registered the highest rainfall of 33 mm in the last 24 hours, said officials.