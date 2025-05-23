(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

23 May 2025



Company announcement No. 44/2025

Drawing rates for bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S





Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes drawing rates as of 23 May 2025 for the following payment dates.

01 July 2025 (bonds with four annual settling periods), and

01 October 2025 (bonds with two annual settling periods).

Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on .

Please note that DK0004616950 appears on the attached list even though the publication date has been changed to 26 June 2025 due to a negative coupon. It means, that



The withdrawal amount is fixed, but the negative coupon will be set off against the amount withdrawn before payment to the investor

If the withdrawal amount is not sufficient to cover the payment of the negative coupon, an additional withdrawal will be made on the basis of market price (without payment) corresponding to the remaining amount No preliminary drawing rate will be calculated in the above ISIN until the publication date







Yours faithfully,

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

