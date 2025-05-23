Techbehemoths Enhances The Filtering Tools To Help Users Find The Right Tech Partner

Advanced filters help users quickly find the right tech partner, narrowing search results from over 51, 500 companies to 3-5 that perfectly match their needs.

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TechBehemoths , the leading platform for connecting clients with top-rated tech companies worldwide, is spotlighting its advanced filtering tools and refined search. These features help users find companies that fit their needs based on location, expertise, ratings, team size, and other criteria.Why Advanced Filter Matters?The filtering system gives clients more control over their search results. With this tool, users can narrow their choices from over 51,800 listed companies to a select few that meet their requirements.“TechBehemoths' filters are a game-changer for anyone seeking the right tech service provider. Anyone looking for a team can now effortlessly narrow down options based on specific needs, from expertise to location, costs and size, ensuring precise and relevant results. This way, you can narrow your search results from 51,500 companies to 7, which are really matching your needs and requirements. These powerful tools save time and empower users to connect with providers that truly align with their project goals." said Marcel Sobieski, CEO of TechBehemoths.The advanced filtering system includes the following main features:- Customizable FiltersUsers can sort companies based on location, services offered, team size, hourly rates, industry, customer reviews, portfolios, awards, and more.- Save Your SearchUsers can save their filter settings and receive real-time notifications when new companies meet their criteria.- Enhanced Visibility for CompaniesBusinesses with complete profiles, which include reviews and portfolios, and detailed service descriptions, have a better chance of appearing in search results, ensuring more project inquiries and site visits.The results are already visible - more matches and business cooperations.“While every major platform offers search filters, TechBehemoths' new filters are exceptional for their ease and precision. Our search returned just eight perfectly matched companies, sparing us the usual flood of irrelevant results and extensive further due diligence." said Ian Lübeck from Hamburg about the new filters and the ease of finding the right service providers for their project.What does this mean for companies?This filtering system helps companies gain more visibility and growth opportunities. However, companies with incomplete or outdated profiles may be overlooked. To maximize their potential, TechBehemoths encourages companies to:- Update their profiles with current services, team sizes, and pricing.- Showcase achievements such as awards and projects.- Ask happy clients to leave reviews.What does it mean for Clients Searching for IT Services?Clients can benefit from a seamless service search process that leads to fast and confident decisions. With just a few clicks, they can identify the best matches tailored to their needs. The system ensures that the strongest companies appear first, simplifying the decision-making process.How to Get Started?For Companies: Take a moment to revisit your profile and keep it updated to avoid missing out on valuable leads.For Clients: Use the advanced filters to define your criteria and find the best match from over 51, 500 companies.“The New TechBehemoths' filters are disrupting how people search for tech service providers. This sets us apart from other platforms with our intuitive and clever design. We have built it on extensive data and user feedback, these tools allow precise filtering by expertise, location, and more, ensuring meaningful connections between clients and the right tech service providers. Our mission is to build impactful partnerships, and these advancements bring us closer to achieving that goal." - added Sobieski.The latest update to our filtering system has enhanced matching accuracy by 37%, surpassing even our most ambitious expectations.What is TechBehemoths?TechBehemoths is a German-made platform that connects IT companies with clients worldwide. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and growth, TechBehemoths helps businesses find the right partners to succeed in the ever-changing digital landscape.As of today, there are 55,000 listed companies from 143 countries.

