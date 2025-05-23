Public Anger Boils Over Peenya Police Inaction In Fraud Case Involving Former ED Official
The complaint was lodged by Suhas R., a former director at Waffe Engineering Pvt. Ltd., who alleges the accused collectively defrauded the company by misappropriating funds and assets. Suhas claims that while he was named marketing director, Somashekar-then serving in the ED-controlled the company's operations through his son Niranjan.
Between December 2021 and late 2023, over Rs. 2.15 crore was transferred from Waffe Engineering to SLN CNCTECH Pvt. Ltd., owned by Ashoka M.A., under the pretext of machinery purchases and aerospace sector collaborations. However, no equipment was delivered, and the funds were allegedly misused, leaving the company financially crippled.
Suhas further states that he was coerced into signing cheques and agreements, fearing consequences. The FIR mentions the use of shell companies like Ind Axis Consultancy Services and Mylar Packaging to divert funds, ultimately saddling Waffe Engineering with debts amounting to Rs. 80 lakh.
The police are also investigating whether Somashekar abused his ED position to enable or conceal the financial fraud. If proven, this could have far-reaching implications.
All four accused have filed for bail, even as the investigation lags. In light of the delays, there is growing demand for the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to assign a capable officer to fast-track the probe. Furthermore, citizens and legal observers alike urge the newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP)-known for his integrity and proactive approach-to personally monitor the case and ensure swift action.
