Red Carpet Welcome For Karnataka CM And Deputy CM In Flood-Hit Bengaluru Sparks Public Outrage (Watch)
The carpet, rolled out in HBR Layout, a locality severely impacted by recent torrential rains, was seen as an inappropriate display of ceremonial pageantry amidst a humanitarian crisis. The decision drew sharp criticism from residents and citizens online, who condemned the gesture as tone-deaf and insensitive to the ongoing struggles of flood-hit communities.
Responding to the backlash, the zonal commissioner of East BBMP ordered the immediate removal of the red carpet and personally oversaw the action.“Our priority must be on relief and rehabilitation efforts, not ceremonial welcomes,” the commissioner stated, urging officials to stay focused on the emergency response.
The controversy comes as Bengaluru continues to reel from heavy rains. Certain areas were hit harder; RR Nagar zone registered 150 mm of rain on Monday night, the highest in over a decade.
With waterlogging and traffic snarls disrupting daily life, several tech companies and multinational corporations in the city activated work-from-home protocols for employee safety.
Though areas like RR Nagar, which have benefitted from recent infrastructure improvements, reported relatively less damage, many parts of the city remain waterlogged, leaving residents calling for urgent, sustained action over ceremonial optics.
