Symphony Of Stars: The Soulful Experience Sami Yusuf & Atif Aslam 7 November 2025 Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

23 May 2025 (Abu Dhabi, UAE) – Following the resounding success of last year's sold-out edition of Symphony of Stars, Etihad Arena will once again transform into a sanctuary of music and meaning on 7 November. Symphony Of Stars: The Soulful Experience will unite two of the most revered voices of this generation – Atif Aslam and Sami Yusuf – for an unforgettable night of soul, spirituality and majestic artistry.

Atif Aslam, one of the most beloved voices, is no stranger to the UAE stage. As one of the most globally celebrated artists, his performances have consistently left audiences spellbound - drawing sold-out crowds and heartfelt admiration, a testament to his evolving artistry, his message of unity and his enduring global appeal. Fans can expect a stripped-back, intimate set filled with emotion and vulnerability and beautiful renditions of his most cherished songs, offering the audience nostalgia and something refreshingly new. This performance echoes the spirit of his Borderless World ethos – his most recent project showcasing his truest form of expression and vision where music dissolves boundaries and becomes a universal language of unity and love.

Adding to the revery of the evening, the world-renowned Sami Yusuf, a British composer, multi-instrumentalist, and vocalist hailed as a pioneer in World Music Traditions takes to the stage. As seen in his works such as“Nasimi”,“Existentia”,“Ya Nabi”, and“The Wine of Love”, Sami Yusuf creates spiritually resonant, genre-defying music that celebrates the multi-faceted beauty of global traditions. His electrifying performances are more than just concerts - they are immersive experiences that interweave classical and traditional sounds with contemporary sensibility. With every note, Sami invites listeners into a world where music becomes meditation, and the stage becomes a sacred ethereal plain.

“Bringing these two powerful artists together is not just about the performance - it's about heart, heritage, and healing,” say Blu Blood MD and CEO, Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman.“Symphony of Stars was born out of a desire to stir the soul. At Blu Blood, we continue to break the mould by curating ground-breaking collaborations that transcend genre, tradition, and geography, and this year's show is a celebration of music as a bridge between hearts.”

Building on the legacy of last year's show, which brought together Atif Aslam and Abida Parveen, this year's spectacular promises a multisensory journey with a meticulously curated setlist that is a breathtaking blend of spiritual depth and evocative sound - a night that will linger long after the final note.

Tickets are now available at Don't miss your chance to witness this extraordinary convergence of soul and song - tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

Symphony of Stars: The Soulful Experience is proudly brought to you by Blu Blood, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi.