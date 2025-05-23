J & K DGP Visits Encounter Site In Kishtwar, Reviews Anti-Terror Op

The DGP visited the Singhpora-Chatroo area on Thursday, where a major anti-terror operation was underway, to review the anti-terror operation and assess the ground situation and operational strategy, a police spokesperson said.

Accompanied by IGP (Jammu Zone) Bhim Sen Tuti and DIG Shridhar Patil, the DGP held detailed discussions with senior officers from the police, army and paramilitary forces leading the operation in the dense forested terrain, she said.

The joint operation is being carried out by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of J-K Police, the army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), following a brief exchange of fire on Thursday.

A massive combing operation was launched to flush out the terrorists suspected to be hiding in the area, the spokesperson said.

Senior officers, including the Kishtwar SSP, are camping at the site to ensure seamless coordination among the forces, she added.

The DGP interacted with the personnel on the ground, lauding their efforts and urging them to continue working with resolve.

He also issued specific directions to bring all those involved in terrorist activities to justice, reiterating the police force's commitment to sustained counter-terrorism operations to uphold peace and stability in the region, the spokesperson said.

