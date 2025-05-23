Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lee Jae-Myung Leads Poll For S. Korean Presidential Election

Lee Jae-Myung Leads Poll For S. Korean Presidential Election


2025-05-23 03:08:09
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, May 23 (NNN-YONHAP) – Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of South Korea's majority liberal Democratic Party, led a poll for the June 3 snap presidential election, Flower Research survey showed, today.

Lee came out on top with a support rate of 50.5 percent, taking a big lead over Kim Moon-soo, the second-biggest conservative People Power Party's presidential candidate, who garnered 30.3 percent of support.

The human rights lawyer-turned-politician maintained his position as a presidential frontrunner in the June 3 election, triggered by the removal of former President, Yoon Suk-yeol from office over his botched martial law imposition last Dec.

Lee lost the 2022 presidential election to Yoon by the country's narrowest margin of 0.73 percentage points.

Lee Jun-seok of the minor conservative New Reform Party took 9.1 percent of support, for the upcoming presidential vote.

The Democratic Party won an approval score of 50.0 percent, while 31.8 percent supported the People Power Party, the survey showed.

The result was based on a poll of 4,012 voters conducted from Monday to Thursday. It had a plus and minus 2.2 percentage points in margin of error, with a 95 percent confidence level.– NNN-YONHAP

MENAFN23052025000200011047ID1109586311

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search