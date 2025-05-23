Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decline

The price of Azerbaijan's flagship crude oil, Azeri Light, fell to $66.65 per barrel on a CIF basis at the Italian port of Augusta, marking a decline of $0.62 or 0.92% compared to the previous trading session, Azernews reports.

