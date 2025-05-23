COAS Asim Munir Honoured With Field Marshal Baton In Historic Ceremony At Aiwan-E-Sadr

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In a rare and historic ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif jointly conferred the Baton of Field Marshal on Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, marking a significant moment in Pakistan's military history.

The event was attended by high-ranking dignitaries, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, members of the federal cabinet, services chiefs, and senior civil and military officials. Also present were members of parliament, foreign diplomats, and the chief ministers and governors of all four provinces, along with the governor and chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

A Proud Moment for the Nation: President Zardari

In his address, President Zardari said the purpose of the ceremony was to pay tribute to the brave sons of the soil.“The nation is proud of its valiant armed forces,” he said.“Conferring the Field Marshal honor upon General Asim Munir is a proud and joyous moment. I was greatly pleased to approve this historic recognition.”

President Zardari lauded Field Marshal Munir's leadership during critical national challenges, stating,“He led from the front during decisive battles. The entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with our brave forces. We know how to defend every inch of our beloved homeland. Our robust response proved our capabilities to the world.”

An Icon of Resolve During Turbulent Times: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his remarks, emphasized the heroic services rendered by Pakistan's armed forces.“We acknowledge the remarkable contributions of our heroes. Our decisive and effective response forced the enemy to retreat. Under exceptional leadership, our military crushed the enemy's pride with historic victories,” he said.

Highlighting General Munir's leadership, the Prime Minister stated,“Field Marshal Asim Munir displayed exemplary resolve and determination in times of crisis. His services to the nation are worthy of the highest praise. The role of a Field Marshal in safeguarding national security and sovereignty is of critical importance.”

This ceremonial honor is seen as a symbolic gesture of deep respect and national pride, commemorating the leadership and achievements of the top military commander.