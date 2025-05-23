403
Egypt, Bulgaria Discuss Gaza, Libya And Red Sea Security
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 23 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Bulgarian counterpart Georg Georgiev on Friday tackled several regional issues, primarily the latest developments in Gaza, Libya, Lebanon, Syria and Red Sea security.
The meeting came in the context of promoting bilateral relations between Egypt and Bulgaria, along with a host of regional and international issues that concern both sides, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
The Egyptian foreign minister commended the remarkable development of bilateral relations, noting that both sides would mark 100 years since they forged diplomatic relations.
He added that several activities would be held on the sidelines of this occasion with a view to further consolidating Egyptian-Bulgarian cooperative ties. (end)
