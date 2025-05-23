Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Egypt, Bulgaria Discuss Gaza, Libya And Red Sea Security


2025-05-23 03:05:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 23 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Bulgarian counterpart Georg Georgiev on Friday tackled several regional issues, primarily the latest developments in Gaza, Libya, Lebanon, Syria and Red Sea security.
The meeting came in the context of promoting bilateral relations between Egypt and Bulgaria, along with a host of regional and international issues that concern both sides, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
The Egyptian foreign minister commended the remarkable development of bilateral relations, noting that both sides would mark 100 years since they forged diplomatic relations.
He added that several activities would be held on the sidelines of this occasion with a view to further consolidating Egyptian-Bulgarian cooperative ties. (end)
aff


MENAFN23052025000071011013ID1109586299

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search