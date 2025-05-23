American Muslim And Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council Condemns Murder Of Israeli Diplomats In Washington, D.C.
“This is a direct result of Hamas and Hezbollah talking points and the mainstreaming of their narratives,” AMMWEC President Anila Ali said, urging the Trump administration to hold those responsible accountable.” She called on President Trump to take stern action against the perpetrators of such violent rhetoric leading to these acts of evil.“This reflects the rise of antisemitism in the country that needs to be rooted out. This past Ramadan, we got many calls from young Pakistani and Bangladeshi Muslims, distressed by hearing daily calls for Jihad in Gaza. Such propaganda has radicalized our people and youth,” she added.
AMMWEC stands in solidarity with the victims' families, the Israeli diplomatic community, and Jewish communities worldwide. As an organization dedicated to fostering interfaith bridgebuilding, AMMWEC calls upon all communities to come together to reject violence and promote peace. We denounce this act of antisemitic violence and reaffirm our commitment to combating all forms of hatred and extremism. Our prayers are with the families of the victims, the Embassy staff and all who are mourning this loss.
