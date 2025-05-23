Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-23 02:45:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 23 May 2025 at 9:30 EEST

WithSecure Corporation - Managers' transactions - Martin
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Martin, Ciaran
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: WithSecure Corporation
LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20250522123005_34
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-21
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000519228
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 16098 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 16098 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Contact information:

Laura Viita
VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
...



