Withsecure Corporation – Managers’ Transactions – Fredrikson

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 23 May 2025 at 9:30 EEST
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Fredrikson, Niilo
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: WithSecure Corporation
LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20250522123005_35
Transaction date: 2025-05-21
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000519228
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 16098 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 16098 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Contact information :
Laura Viita
VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
Legal Disclaimer:
