WithSecure Corporation - Managers' transactions - Fredrikson ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Fredrikson, Niilo Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Issuer: WithSecure Corporation LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20250522123005_35 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2025-05-21 Venue not applicable Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000519228 Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE Transaction details (1): Volume: 16098 Unit price: 0.00 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 16098 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

