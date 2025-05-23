Invalda INVL Entered Employee Stock Option Agreements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Invalda INVL has signed option contracts with employees of companies in which Invalda INVL holds 50% or more of the shares regarding 24,008 ordinary registered shares of Invalda INVL, in accordance with the rules for Granting Equity Incentives and in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting held on 30 April 2025. In 2028, in accordance with the procedures and terms set out in the option agreements, the employees will be entitled to receive, free of charge, the above-mentioned number of shares in Invalda INVL with a nominal value of EUR 0.29. If the company declares dividends or pays out free funds per share prior to the grant of the shares in 2028, the number of shares to be granted will be recalculated by increasing it by the additional number of shares calculated according to the formula approved by the shareholders meeting of Invalda INVL held 30 April 2025. This ensures that the economic logic behind the agreement to enter into the share purchase agreement is maintained.

Since 2016, employees of the company and its group companies have entered into stock option agreements for a total of 791,650 Invalda INVL shares, including those signed this year.

The person authorised to provide additional information:

Darius Šulnis

CEO of Invalda INVL

...



