Hushday Launches In Dubai: A New Era Of Luxury Shopping Begins With Curated Flash Sale

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A new name is shaking up the luxury shopping scene in the Gulf. After weeks of suspense and a wave of early buzz, Hushday officially launched this week – just days after raising a pre-seed funding of $550k (Dh2 million) -and it's already being described as the future of premium private sales in the region.

Born from a simple idea - that luxury shopping should be thrilling, effortless, and always a step ahead - Hushday offers limited-time flash sales on some of the world's most coveted brands, at exclusive prices reserved only for members. Available now in the UAE, and soon across the GCC, introduces a new way to shop: faster, smarter, and with a strong sense of community.

No more endless scrolling, no more hunting for deals in crowded malls or waiting for your next trip to Europe. Hushday puts the best of global fashion at your fingertips, blending insider access with digital ease.

“The UAE was the natural place to launch Hushday – a region that understands luxury, embraces technology, and thrives on exclusivity,” says Jennifer Cohen Solal, co-founder and CEO.“Our model is simple: limited access, limited time, exceptional brands.”

From the very first sale, the tone is set: Eres, Faithfull the Brand, Ginette NY, and Rochas headline a first curated drop designed to reflect the platform's DNA - elegance, rarity, and modern femininity. Each flash sale is available only for five days with new drops unveiled weekly, across fashion, beauty, accessories, kidswear - and soon, home décor, electronics, travel and leisure.

Access to Hushday is not public. To join, customers need a referral code from an existing member or join the waiting list on the website. Once inside, they unlock a seamless, personalized experience: curated selections, intelligent product suggestions powered by browsing behavior, and loyalty rewards for engagement and referrals.

Designed mobile-first and operating from Dubai, the experience is polished yet addictive - sleek visuals, countdown timers, and product pages that evoke more of a showroom than a store.

“We're not just launching a platform - we're creating a new kind of morning ritual,” explains Jennifer Cohen Solal.“One where shopping is once again exciting, intentional, and a little bit secret.”

Hushday is not just for the fashion-obsessed - it's for anyone who appreciates great design, loves a good deal, and prefers curated over cluttered. With regional investors already backing the project, the team - composed of French entrepreneurs Jennifer Cohen Solal, Jean Thillaye du Boullay, and Riad Djabri - plans to rapidly scale across the GCC, with a dedicated mobile app launching soon and exclusive offline events already in development.

Whether you're looking for that perfect vacation dress, a timeless piece of jewelry, or a unique designer find, Hushday makes the hunt part of the pleasure - without sacrificing taste or time.

To request your invitation, visit .