(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from May 19 to May 22, 2025 Saint-Cloud, May 23, 2025 In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from May 19, 2025 to May 22, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 19th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 23, 2024 and announced on March 6, 2025: Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/19/2025 FR0012435121 5,067 22.8043 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/19/2025 FR0012435121 280 22.6400 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/20/2025 FR0012435121 16,125 23.0237 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/20/2025 FR0012435121 7,791 22.9412 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/21/2025 FR0012435121 14,618 23.1189 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/21/2025 FR0012435121 15,643 23.0807 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/22/2025 FR0012435121 4,481 23.0417 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/22/2025 FR0012435121 2,301 23.0130 DXE Total 66,306 23.0309

The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 30th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 23, 2024.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - ...

Attachment

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from May 19 to May 22, 2025