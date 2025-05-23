Azercell CEO Outlines Vision For Inclusive Digital Transformation At M360 Eurasia 2025
Azercell Telecom CEO Zarina Zeynalova delivered a keynote address at the forum, joining a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Uzbekistan's Minister of Digital Technologies H.E. Sherzod Shermatov, GSMA Director General Vivek Badrinath, and ITU Deputy Secretary-General Tomas Lamanauskas.
In her address, Zeynalova emphasized:“The digital transformation journey knows no borders. It is a shared endeavour-one that demands a unified vision, regional cooperation, and collective action.” She reflected on the outcomes of the two previous M360 Eurasia forums hosted by Azercell in Baku and encouraged participants to maintain the momentum.
Later, speaking at the opening panel titled“Unlocking Eurasia's Digital Potential,” Zeynalova highlighted Azercell's large-scale RAN modernization and Aztelekom's“Online Azerbaijan” project as examples of successful infrastructure investments advancing Azerbaijan's digital transformation agenda.
She stressed the importance of investing in infrastructure resilience, next-generation networks, artificial intelligence, and - most importantly - human capital.“Our ambition is to foster a future-ready digital ecosystem powered by innovation and human talent,” she stated.
Throughout the event, leaders underscored the strategic significance of cross-sector collaboration and next-generation connectivity in driving regional prosperity, improving public services, and enhancing digital sovereignty. M360 Eurasia 2025 reaffirmed the region's vital role as a digital bridge between Asia and Europe.
