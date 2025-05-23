Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US, Spain Urge End To Ukraine, Mideast Conflicts


2025-05-23 02:05:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 23 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares agreed on the urgency of ending the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.
This came during a meeting between both sides late Thursday, the US Department of State said in a press release.
During the meeting, Rubio acknowledged and thanked Spain for fulfilling its prior pledge to hit two percent defense spending by 2025, but stressed that more must be done, it said.
In addition, the Secretary recognized Spain's robust cooperation on countering illegal immigration and highlighted President Donald Trump's decisive action to remedy the trade deficit with the EU, according to the release. (end)
