Letter To Editor: This Valley Pays The Price For Every Megawatt

One rainy night not long ago, a doctor couple in Ramban were fast asleep with their two children in their rented home near the district hospital. A sudden roar in the sky woke them up. Thunder cracked. Then came hail and hard rain. What started as a normal storm quickly felt different. The hillside behind their home soaked up the downpour like a sponge, and then gave way.

The first sign was a trickle of mud through the kitchen window. Then the glass shattered. A thick wave of mud rushed in, sweeping away furniture, clothes, and memories. They ran for their lives. Behind them, the town sank under a blanket of mud and debris. In just a couple of hours, it was all gone.

What happened wasn't just tragic. It was revealing.

Chenab Valley has always lived on edge. It's squeezed between fragile mountains and a river now shaped by dams. It's where tunnels, highways, and hydropower projects are dug, blasted, and built, often in the name of progress.

But this progress is coming at a cost no one seems ready to pay.

Take the idea of utilitarianism-the greatest good for the greatest number. It sounds noble. But whose good are we talking about when villages are buried, and roads vanish under boulders? In Chenab, every new tunnel or dam feels like a gamble. Every storm feels like a warning.

And yet, the warnings are ignored.

After the 2023 Pernote landslide, which cracked open roads and homes in Ramban, the National Green Tribunal asked the government to investigate. A panel of experts traced the damage not just to nature, but to us. They pointed to poor drainage, bad construction, and neglected sewage systems.

For a moment, it looked like action might follow. Then came silence. The news cycle moved on. Construction resumed. Hills kept getting hollowed out. The next disaster? Already penciled in.

This is a place that sacrifices for the nation, and gets very little in return.

Chenab Valley houses hydropower giants like Baglihar, Pakal Dul, and Dul Hasti. The electricity they generate lights up cities across India. But in Ramban, families still face long blackouts, patchy roads, and broken schools. According to NITI Aayog's poverty index, Ramban tops the chart in J&K with 35.26% of people living in poverty. Doda comes next at 28.92%.

It's a cruel twist. The valley that powers the grid can't power its own future.

Ramban has also turned into a testing ground. Infrastructure is built, demolished, and rebuilt like it's all part of a trial-and-error experiment. Highways crumble. New projects stall. People lose land and homes without fair compensation.

Yet, the region remains excluded from key welfare schemes and even the long-promised Pahari status. Local leaders watch from the sidelines.

And so, the cycle goes on.

The landslide is cleaned up. Machines return. New blueprints are drawn. The next tunnel is announced.

The doctor couple went back to the hospital. They're treating the very people who live in the shadow of the same risk. But what happens when the land cracks again? Or the hillside doesn't wait for a warning?

One day, the candle might burn out. And this time, we may not be able to light it again.

Sincerely,

Aqib Javed Katoch

Ramban