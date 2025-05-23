Karnataka Cabinet Approves ₹17,780 Crore Tunnel Road Project In Bengaluru To Ease Traffic Congestion
Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, DK Shivakumar highlighted the significance of the decision. The north-south corridor project, covering the 16.7 km stretch from Hebbal to HSR Layout and Silk Board, has received administrative approval. The plan includes three entry and exit points. To speed up completion, the selected bidder must complete tunnel boring within 26 months and road construction within 12 months.
Guarantee schemes for economic equality
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasised that guarantee schemes were launched to promote economic equality, which he said is vital for overall development. Speaking at an event in H.D. Kote, where he unveiled a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar and inaugurated several development initiatives, he underscored the critical role of education in both personal and societal advancement.
He also referenced the formation of the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission, which is tasked with studying the implementation of internal reservations for Scheduled Castes. Reaffirming the government's dual focus on welfare and development, he highlighted the substantial expenditure being directed toward both initiatives.
