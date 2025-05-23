'Has Done This For 2Nd Time': Rahul Gandhi's Unannounced Visit To DUSU Office Leaves Students Fuming (WATCH)

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The University of Delhi alleged on Thursday that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, came to the campus without informing the authorities and expressed hope that this does not happen in future.

Delhi University in its official statement, further alleged that Rahul Gandhi has done this for the second time for coming to the University without any prior intimation and information to the University of Delhi.

"Today Shri Rahul Gandhi came to University of Delhi without any information to the authorities. He stayed in the DUSU Office for almost one hour. During this time, the DUSU was cordoned by security cover. Shri Rahul Gandhi has done this for the second time for coming to the University without any intimation and information to University of Delhi," a statement said on Thursday.

LOL! Rahul Gandhi stormed into DU unannounced...But instead of applause, he got grilled by students over his Pahalgam remarks!Came looking for clout - walked away with a reality check. twitter/Yo6xqzrd1x

"There were some students inside the DUSU Secretary's room who were locked in her room and later were misbehaved by NSUI members. The DUSU Secretary was outside. She was not allowed to enter in her office and was not let in by NSUI students. The University condemns such action and hopes that this does not happen in future. Strict action will be taken against students who were involved in this," it added.

दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय के छात्रों के बीच जननायक twitter/0TusfEGXeB

The official social media account of the Congress also shared a video of Rahul Gandhi's visit to the Campus.