(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2025

London, 23 May 2025 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that all resolutions at yesterday's annual general meeting (“AGM”) were duly passed by shareholders. All resolutions were taken by poll and the results for the resolutions voted upon at the AGM are set out below:

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR %

FOR VOTES

AGAINST %

AGAINST TOTAL

VOTES % OF ISC

VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 1. To receive the 2024 Annual Report 176,125,066 99.99% 24,217 0.01% 176,149,283 72.73% 180,996 2. To re-elect Alison Baker as a Director 172,530,626 97.86% 3,781,331 2.14% 176,311,957 72.79% 18,322 3. To re-elect Patrick Bouisset as a Director 176,089,288 99.87% 225,636 0.13% 176,314,924 72.79% 15,355 4. To re-elect Ian Cockerill as a Director 176,092,874 99.89% 200,600 0.11% 176,293,474 72.78% 36,805 5. To re-elect Cathia Lawson-Hall as a Director 165,943,922 94.12% 10,369,860 5.88% 176,313,782 72.79% 16,496 6. To re-elect Livia Mahler as a Director 174,016,670 98.70% 2,298,349 1.30% 176,315,019 72.79% 15,261 7. To re-elect Sakhila Mirza as a Director 176,241,478 99.96% 74,522 0.04% 176,316,000 72.79% 14,279 8. To re-elect John Munro as a Director 176,275,331 99.98% 38,632 0.02% 176,313,963 72.79% 16,317 9. To re-elect Naguib Sawiris as a Director 176,106,435 99.88% 207,004 0.12% 176,313,439 72.79% 16,840 10. To re-elect Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan as a Director 174,262,580 98.84% 2,049,627 1.16% 176,312,207 72.79% 18,072 11. To reappoint BDO LLP as auditors 179,901,158 99.98% 29,390 0.02% 179,930,548 74.29% 18,822 12. To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditors of the Company 176,281,450 99.98% 35,819 0.02% 176,317,269 72.79% 13,009 13. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy as set out on pages 134-144 of the 2024 Annual Report 143,048,709 81.67% 32,104,424 18.33% 175,153,133 72.31% 1,177,145 14. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report as set out on pages 125-151 of the 2024 Annual Report 173,549,067 98.53% 2,581,002 1.47% 176,130,069 72.72% 200,209 15. Authority to allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any securities into shares 173,707,579 98.52% 2,604,415 1.48% 176,311,994 72.79% 18,284 SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS 16. General authority to disapply pre-emption rights 172,718,422 97.97% 3,581,848 2.03% 176,300,270 72.79% 30,008 17. Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights 171,055,565 97.02% 5,253,584 2.98% 176,309,149 72.79% 21,129 18. Authority to purchase own shares 176,164,397 99.98% 28,295 0.02% 176,192,692 72.74% 137,587 19. Authority to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days' notice 174,257,770 98.84% 2,050,952 1.16% 176,308,722 72.79% 21,547

As at the UK record date for the AGM (20 May 2025), the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company was 242,212,493 and there were 103,147 ordinary shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights for the ordinary shares was therefore 242,109,346.

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution.

Copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will shortly be uploaded to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism in accordance with UK Listing Rule 14.3.6 R(2) and will be available to view at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

