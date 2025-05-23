EDGE Signs Mou With Specialist Mechanical Engineers To Manufacture Land Vehicle Components In The UAE

TRUST, an EDGE Group entity, and Specialist Mechanical Engineers will collaborate to design, develop, and manufacture specialised land systems equipment, including APU/ACU and mechanical systems, within the UAE.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: May, 2025 – TRUST, an entity of EDGE and a keystone of national security and defence capability that delivers top-tier equipment, advanced technologies and unparalleled services, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Specialist Mechanical Engineers (SME), a South Africa-based company providing turnkey solutions in HVAC and complex mechanical systems. The agreement was announced during the Make It in the Emirates Forum, taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 19 to 22 May.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Jasem Al Zaabi, Vice President of Business Development for Trading & Mission Support – EDGE, and Iwan Agema, Managing Director of SME.

About EDGE:

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About SME:

SME is a trusted global OEM for solutions in the Defence Industry for over 34 years. Specialist Mechanical Engineers (SME) was founded in Pretoria, South Africa, in 1991 with facilities nationwide. SME also have subsidiaries in Hungary (est. 2020) and now in the UAE (est. 2025), where we have been doing business since 1998. Long-term product support is essential for our clients; hence, our strategy is to operate where our clients are based.