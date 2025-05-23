Emirates A350 Begins Service On Dubaiamman Route Ahead Of Schedule
The Emirates A350 has touched down at Queen Alia International Airport, marking the start of its regular service on the second daily flight between Dubai and Amman.
Originally scheduled to operate on June 1, the deployment of the brand-new aircraft has been advanced by 2 weeks. EK 905 departed Dubai at 10.10 pm on May 19 and landed in Amman at 12.15 am early morning on May 20. EK 906, took off from Amman at 2.05 am and reached Dubai at 6.05 am this morning.
The three-class Emirates A350 features 312 seats, including 32 next-generation Business Class lie-flat seats in a 1-2-1 layout, 21 Premium Economy seats in a 2-3-2 configuration, and 259 spacious Economy Class seats in a 3-3-3 layout. Designed for comfort, the aircraft offers higher ceilings, wider aisles, and a quieter cabin environment.
Passengers across all classes enjoy Emirates' latest generation of in-flight entertainment with a cinematic viewing experience, enhanced cabin lighting, faster Wi-Fi, and improved seat ergonomics.
The A350's arrival in Amman marks a significant milestone in Emirates' longstanding commitment to Jordan dating back to 1986. It also reflects the airline's ongoing investment in the Jordanian market, strengthening connectivity, tourism, and trade links between Dubai, Amman and beyond. In addition to the A350, Emirates also operates the iconic A380 to Amman on EK903/904.
The Emirates A350 currently serves six other short and medium haul destinations including Edinburgh, Kuwait, and Mumbai, and will soon start serving more destinations like Oslo, Istanbul, and Ho Chi Minh City, to name a few. By the end of this year, the airline will serve 17 global cities with the A350.
