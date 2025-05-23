Want To Think Like Dubai Ruler? New Book Taps Into Vision Behind City's Gems

The 'Sheikh CEO', a book diving into the successful vision of Dubai's Ruler , was launched on Monday at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG).

The book provides a comprehensive overview of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai's , pioneering vision on administration and government transformation, presenting practical lessons on formulating vision, enhancing execution efficiency, and embracing innovation to strengthen institutional preparedness.

The Arabic edition of this significant work, authored by Yasar Jarrar, reflected the MBRSG commitment to promoting Arab thought leadership and showcasing pioneering experiences that have contributed to solidifying the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation.

The book meticulously documents Dubai's remarkable transformation over recent decades, highlighting milestone achievements including Dubai International Airport becoming the world's busiest by global air traffic in 2014, Emirates Airline's rise to global leadership, and the emirate's success in hosting Expo 2020 .

“This book is more than just a work on administration; it is an integrated reference embodying a leadership philosophy that has reimagined government work while remaining anchored in a unique Emirati experience,” said Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, during the event held under the fourth pillar of the Empowering Emerging Leaders Programme for Dubai Civil Defence.

Jarrar expressed his satisfaction with launching the Arabic edition through MBRSG, noting that the book“embodies a deep-seated Emirati vision in administration and leadership” based on Sheikh Mohammed's ideas, which established a government model rooted in innovation and proactivity.

“Sheikh Mohammed's experience in leadership offers a reference for decision-makers everywhere,” Jarrar added.“The book is a vehicle for promoting successful Emirati models in governance and agile administration.”

Yasar Jarrar previously held senior roles including Partner and Head of Public Sector Consulting at Bain & Company (Middle East), Head of Strategy Consulting for the Middle East at PwC, and Director of Strategy at the Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He was also the Founding Executive Dean of the Dubai School of Government (now the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government).

He serves as Managing Partner of Gov Campus, a premier digital lifelong learning platform focused on upskilling government officials across emerging markets, and is the Founding Partner of The Posterity Institute.

He was recognised as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and has authored several best-selling books including 'The Sheikh CEO: Leadership Lessons from Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum'.