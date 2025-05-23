Watch: Dubai Ruler Surprises Shoppers At Newly-Opened Nad Al Sheba Mall

Dubai's newly-opened Nad Al Sheba Mall received a surprise visitor on Wednesday evening as Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was spotted strolling through Union Coop at around 7pm. The unexpected appearance was captured by Indian expat Ayisha Atiq, who shared the video with Khaleej Times and posted it as an Instagram story, expressing her excitement.

Ayisha, who works for a real estate firm, described the moment as“unbelievable” and“a testament to the humility of Dubai's leader.” Speaking to Khaleej Times, she said,“I was just picking up some groceries when I looked up and there he was walking around so casually. It's moments like these that make you appreciate the vision and accessibility of Dubai's leadership. Where else in the world would you see a Ruler so connected with his people?”

Watch the video below:

The newly-opened mall, which spans 500,000 square feet, has quickly become a hotspot for residents of surrounding neighbourhoods like Meydan, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Majan. The mall, which officially opened its doors in late April, features over 100 stores, more than 20 cafes and restaurants, three entertainment activities, and two supermarkets. The facilities also include a rooftop gym, pool, and padel courts, catering to the community's wellness needs.

For its grand opening, the mall is hosting a series of giveaways on Level Two for the first 10 days, with prizes ranging from stylish branded tote bags and reusable water bottles to tasty cake pops.