New Launches Continue To Showcase Strength In Dubai Property

Dubai's property market continues to surge in 2025, driven by a wave of ambitious new developments and record-breaking investor interest. In the first quarter alone, real estate transactions soared to Dh143.1 billion, underscoring the emirate's enduring appeal as a global investment hub. This momentum is reflected in a series of high-profile project launches this May, each redefining luxury and innovation in urban living.

MAAIA, a global real estate developer renowned for its European-inspired craftsmanship and dedication to excellence, has announced plans to bring over Dh5 billion in sales to the UAE real estate market in 2025. The announcement was made at a closed-door launch event held at Atlantis, The Royal, where two of their latest residential projects in Dubai were unveiled - La Vue in Nad Al Sheba Gardens and La Clé in Al Furjan. These flagship projects follow the recent success of MAAIA's Le Jardin development in Abu Dhabi - which achieved a complete sell-out during its concept phase.

La Vue and La Cle precede MAAIA's upcoming mega project of building a master community in Dubai's Falcon City this year. With all these projects, this year MAAIA will develop 2.5 Million sq ft of GFA. Over the next three years MAAIA plans to roll out nearly 5000 units, with a development pipeline of over AED 10 Billion.

“The UAE is an incredibly important market for us, and we are proud to grow with the country's unparalleled real estate landscape,” says Mohammed Imran, Founder & Chairman of MAAIA.“We have earmarked substantial investment and mega plans for our business over the next three years, during which we anticipate the UAE real estate sector will continue its upward trajectory.”

New project sees opportunity in luxury commercial realty

The commercial property space in Dubai is also witnessing strong activity.

In 2024, the Dubai commercial property market recorded a 24% jump in growth, with almost 3,000 office units sold, with transactions valued at Dh89.9 billion. This double digit YoY growth pattern is expected to continue with more and more companies registering with Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the lack of office spaces to meet this demand.

Dubai's commercial real estate market is experiencing dynamic growth across all sectors. The city's strategic location, business-friendly policies, and infrastructure developments continue to attract global investors and companies, positioning Dubai as a leading commercial hub in the region. According to the UAE Commercial Construction Industry Report of 2025, the sector was valued at Dh156 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach Dh207 billion by 2030, reflecting robust growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.

Prospect, a Dubai-based real estate investment and advisory firm has entered into a strategic partnership with Mulk Properties, a subsidiary of Mulk International, a global industrial conglomerate with diverse businesses, who are expanding their multinational real estate portfolio. The partnership signed is to formalise the development of a premium, commercial development in Dubai – The LX, valued at Dh350 million, located in the heart of Arjan. The strategic collaboration also brings together One Broker Group, an award-winning, developer-focused real estate agency in Dubai, as the exclusive sales partner for the project.

“At Prospect, we are proud to partner with Mulk Properties - the real estate development arm of the global conglomerate Mulk International, known for their innovation, scale, and leadership across businesses across 4 continents,” said Rohit Verma, Co-founder of Prospect.“Our vision aligns deeply with our partners and together we want to create purpose-built, high-performance workspaces that cater to the next generation of business owners. Arjan is one of the most exciting emerging districts in Dubai today, with a steady pipeline of residential and hospitality developments. We believe The LX will become a signature address for modern businesses in Dubai and we look forward to this journey with Mulk Properties.”

“After Zim Cyber City, our state-of-the-art mixed-use development in Harare, and the Ajman Sports Complex spread across 1 million square feet, we are excited to explore the Dubai commercial real estate market, which is growing exponentially,” said Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk International.“With Prospect's strategic involvement, we are confident that our upcoming project The LX will become a destination of choice for forward-thinking entrepreneurs, retailers, and investors looking for both prestige and practicality.”

Umar Bin Farooq, Founder & CEO of One Broker Group (OBG), added:“The LX represents the future of commercial developments. Arjan's growth trajectory and connectivity also make this a project of incredible promise. At OBG, we've successfully transacted over Dh7 billion in residential sales. We believe this sector is primed for strong demand-especially in underserved locations like Arjan. Businesses are looking for elevated, flexible office environments, and The LX delivers exactly that. With its premium finishes, retail integration, and F&B offerings, it will offer a complete ecosystem for both investors and end users.”

Designed to meet the evolving demands of modern businesses, The LX will feature 71 boutique office and spacious retail units. With generous balconies, refined finishes, and a dedicated F&B hub, the project balances clean, modern design with practical commercial functionality.