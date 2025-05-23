403
Lance Dickson’s When a Father Cries! Offers Spiritual and Practical Support in Custody Battles
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) In a world where fathers often feel voiceless in family court, When a Father Cries! Navigating Divorce and Child Custody with God by Your Side by Lance Dickson emerges as a beacon of guidance, faith, and healing. Now promoted as a vital resource for fathers nationwide, this 20th Anniversary Edition offers updated insights while retaining the heartfelt wisdom of its original message.
Originally published in 2015, and based on lessons written 15 years earlier, When a Father Cries! draws from Dickson’s personal experiences as a father navigating the painful complexities of custody battles. The book provides a candid look into the emotional toll these challenges take and the powerful role faith can play in navigating them.
Empowering Fathers in the Fight for Their Children
Inside these pages, readers will discover:
The true purpose of the court system—and how to approach it with clarity and calm.
How to manage emotional pain and unfair treatment without losing hope.
The critical distinction between forgiveness and trust.
Strategies for navigating trauma with grace and spiritual resilience.
Lance Dickson, a decorated military veteran and award-winning fatherhood advocate, brings his experience, empathy, and educational expertise to this deeply personal work. Recognized with the Spirit of Fatherhood Award, he continues to uplift and empower men through his writing, coaching, and advocacy.
Whether you're currently in a custody dispute, recovering from one, or supporting a loved one through it, When a Father Cries! is a must-read that blends practical advice with spiritual encouragement.
Legal Disclaimer:
