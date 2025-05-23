Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-23 01:15:47
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:42 AM EST - Troilus Gold Corp. : Reports additional positive drill results from the Southwest Zone, at its Troilus Project located in northcentral Quebec. The results herein are part of the company's 2025 drill campaign. Southwest Highlights include: Hole SW-25-681 intersected 1.79 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”) (1.40 g/t Au, 1.23 g/t Ag, 0.22 % Cu) over 36 m including 2.44 g/t AuEq (1.93 g/t Au, 1.85 g/t Ag, 0.29 % Cu) over 23 m starting at 51 m downhole and extending the continuity of high-grade mineralization to surface. Troilus Gold Corp. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $0.61.

