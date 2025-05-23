Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deepika Padukone's Flop Movies: Chapak To Tamasha; These 9 Movies Failed At The Box Office

Deepika Padukone's Flop Movies: Chapak To Tamasha; These 9 Movies Failed At The Box Office


2025-05-23 01:14:55
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) How did Deepika Padukone's films perform at the box office? Some were blockbusters, while others fell short of expectations. Find out which films were hits and which were flops

Released in 2021, Deepika Padukone's 83, made on a budget of ₹225-270 crore, earned only ₹109.02 crore.Chhapaak, a 2020 film starring Deepika, had a budget of ₹35 crore but earned ₹32.55 crore.Deepika's 2015 film Tamasha, made on an ₹87 crore budget, collected ₹68.55 crore.Finding Fanny (2014), with Deepika, had a ₹37 crore budget but earned ₹28.23 crore.Deepika's Aarakshan (2011), made on a ₹53 crore budget, grossed ₹41.89 crore.Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (2010), with a ₹45 crore budget, earned a mere ₹4.66 crore.Deepika's Break Ke Baad (2010), made on a ₹22 crore budget, collected ₹16.86 crore.Karthik Calling Karthik (2010), with Deepika, had a ₹20 crore budget and earned ₹18 crore.Deepika's Chandni Chowk to China (2009), made on an ₹80 crore budget, earned ₹29.45 crore.

