Deepika Padukone's Flop Movies: Chapak To Tamasha; These 9 Movies Failed At The Box Office

Released in 2021, Deepika Padukone's 83, made on a budget of ₹225-270 crore, earned only ₹109.02 crore.Chhapaak, a 2020 film starring Deepika, had a budget of ₹35 crore but earned ₹32.55 crore.Deepika's 2015 film Tamasha, made on an ₹87 crore budget, collected ₹68.55 crore.Finding Fanny (2014), with Deepika, had a ₹37 crore budget but earned ₹28.23 crore.Deepika's Aarakshan (2011), made on a ₹53 crore budget, grossed ₹41.89 crore.Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (2010), with a ₹45 crore budget, earned a mere ₹4.66 crore.Deepika's Break Ke Baad (2010), made on a ₹22 crore budget, collected ₹16.86 crore.Karthik Calling Karthik (2010), with Deepika, had a ₹20 crore budget and earned ₹18 crore.Deepika's Chandni Chowk to China (2009), made on an ₹80 crore budget, earned ₹29.45 crore.

