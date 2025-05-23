Bengaluru: BMRCL Faces Backlash For Introducing Paid Restrooms At 12 Metro Stations Amid Fare Hike
Under the new arrangement, BMRCL has outsourced the maintenance of these restrooms to Sulabh International, a private organisation. Users will now be charged ₹2 for urination and ₹5 for defecation. BMRCL officials justified the move by pointing out that the restrooms are accessible to the general public, not just metro passengers, which has led to increased usage and the need for better maintenance.
Stations with paid restrooms
The paid restrooms are located at National College, Lalbagh, South End Circle, Jayanagar, Banashankari, Jayaprakash Nagar, Yelachenahalli, Sir M. Visvesvaraya Station, Central College, Dr Ambedkar Station (Vidhana Soudha), Cubbon Park, and Majestic.
Criticism over priorities
Surya Narayana Murthy, Vice President of the BMRCL Employees' Association, questioned the decision, pointing to ongoing administrative inefficiencies.“It's ironic that BMRCL is charging people for using restrooms while continuing to waste money on unnecessary expenses, including inflated salaries for certain officials,” he said.
Commuter backlash
Passengers expressed strong disapproval, arguing that the metro already lacks many of the amenities offered by similar systems in other cities. Many questioned the logic of imposing restroom charges, especially in the wake of fare increases, such as the ₹40 ticket from JP Nagar to KR Market, and demanded a rollback of the decision.
