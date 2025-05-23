Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Leaves For Film Festival Debut, Quashes Rumours Of Absence

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai International Airport in the early hours of Friday morning as she departed for her much-anticipated debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Alia Heads to Cannes

Early Friday morning, Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she set off for the French Riviera to mark her much-awaited debut at the Cannes Film Festival, where she is scheduled to grace the red carpet.

The actress showcased effortless style in a beige trench coat layered over a sleek white top and loose-fitting blue jeans. She completed her travel look with classic dark aviator sunglasses and offered a quick smile to the paparazzi before entering the terminal.

Alia expressed her excitement about her upcoming Cannes debut through her Instagram Stories. She posted a photo featuring her Gucci bag filled with travel essentials, such as books and a tote brimming with beauty products, with the phrase "I'm worth it" displayed across the image. Along with the picture, she mentioned that she was heading off on her journey.