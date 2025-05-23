PSL 2025: No DRS For Remainder Matches Due To India-Pakistan Conflict, Says Report. Here's Why

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Pakistan Super League (PSL ) 2025 will proceed without the use of the Decision Review System (DRS) after its earlier suspension due to rising border tensions between India and Pakistan. The Hawk-Eye technology team, responsible for performing the DRS, did not come back to Pakistan after the tournament started again, leading to its continued absence for other matches, reported PTI.

Technicians operating DRS and Hawk-Eye technologies in the PSL belong to India

The DRS was in effect in the PSL until the conflict began between the two nations. The report suggests most of the technicians who were operating the DRS and Hawk-Eye technologies in the PSL belong to India. "Which means that the last few remaining matches of the PSL will now be completed without any DRS, which is a big blow to the board and teams," according to PTI sources.

| Pakistan appoint former RCB coach Mike Hesson for ODIs, T20Is

The Decision Review System was first introduced in the PSL in the playoffs of the 2017 edition, whereas the Indian Premiere League (IPL) used the DRS in 2018. Neither the Pakistan Super League management nor the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced any formal statement regarding the system's non-availability.

The production crew for the tournament had to remain in Pakistan for an additional week beyond their original schedule. On Thursday, David Warner's Karachi Kings went head-to-head with Shaheen Afridi's Lahore Qalandars in the Eliminator match at Gaddafi Stadium, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Lahore Qalandars clinched victory by successfully chasing a target of 191 in the 19th over. They will now face Islamabad United for a spot in the final. Earlier, Quetta Gladiators secured their place in the championship match with a 30-run win over defending champions Islamabad United.

| We owe it to Jay Shah: UAE official reveals BCCI role as ECB backs out of PSL India-Pakistan conflict

India, on May 7, launched Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pok and hit 9 terror bases as a retaliation to Pahalgam terror attack on April. Following it, Pakistan began shelling and attack at border areas, killing civilians in Poonch. India responded with missiles and attacked Pakistan air bases. The exchange between both nations took place within next 3 days. An understanding was reached bilaterally on May 12 to stop hostilities.