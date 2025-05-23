Indian Airspace Over Andaman And Nicobar Islands Closed On May 23-24: Report
IE cited a recent Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by authorities,“no civilian aircraft will be permitted to operate in the designated airspace at any altitude during this period.”
(Mint could not independently verify the development)
The NOTAM, issued on the evening of May 16, does not specify the exact nature of the air activity, which is not a mandatory requirement, according to the report.
However, a review of previous NOTAMs related to military drills and weapons testing suggests that while some notices are vague, others provide more detailed descriptions.
The location and details of this particular notice have led to speculation that it may be related to a missile or weapons system test.
(This is a developing story)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment