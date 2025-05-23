Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Publishing Mojo Celebrates Alan Share's 92Nd Birthday With Times Square Tribute


2025-05-23 01:13:20
(MENAFN- Pressat) Sunderland, UK – May 23, 2025 – In a spectacular tribute to Sunderland Rotarian and esteemed author Alan Share, US publisher Publishing Mojo will unveil a video feature in Times Square, New York, celebrating his latest book, Miraculous Images.

The book, enriched by the artistic contributions of Chat Smith, is a bold polemic against the obscenity of student loans, advocating that those who benefit from graduates should fund their education through scholarships. With a powerful message encouraging young people to say YES to life, Miraculous Images challenges conventional thinking and inspires action.

Alan Share, known for his lifelong dedication to education and social justice, marks his 92nd birthday with this momentous recognition. His work continues to spark debate and drive change, making this Times Square tribute a fitting celebration of his legacy.

