DSM Foundation And University Of Bath Launch Training To Combat Growing Concerns Over Spice-Containing Vapes In Schools

In response to findings that one in six confiscated vapes from UK schools contained the illegal and dangerous drug Spice, drugs education charity the DSM Foundation has collaborated with the University of Bath which undertook the original research to produce an innovative training resource aimed at helping school and college staff identify and address the issue.

This is of particular relevance with the UK's disposable vape ban coming into effect on June 1, when it is anticipated that use of reusable devices among young people – who have been the highest users of single use vapes – will increase. Spice, a potent and highly addictive synthetic cannabinoid, poses significant risks -particularly to school children, whose developing bodies and lack of prior exposure make them more vulnerable to its dangerous effects – and is only present in refillable vapes, not single-use devices.

To counter this emerging risk, the newly launched training package provides essential information in a concise, accessible format. In just 15 minutes, school staff can learn how to identify vapes containing THC/cannabis or Spice , understand the legal implications for a student who is in possession of such a device (and for the school if it is confiscated), and recognize the signs of use. The training film-deliberately designed for integration into training sessions or staff meetings-ensures educators are equipped with practical knowledge to safeguard students.

Additionally, a printable identification poster, formatted for convenient display on staff room walls, will serve as a quick reference guide. While useful on its own, it is most effective when combined with the training video, reinforcing key insights and supporting proactive measures against the dangers of exposure to Spice and THC/cannabis.

The University of Bath's Professor Christopher Pudney who led on the original research into vapes confiscated by schools, said:“Spice is an extremely potent and addictive drug, typically found in the prison system. Our analysis of vapes confiscated by schools shows that young people are being sold 'cannabis' vapes, but in fact are getting spice, and we are concerned that this may become more widespread if young people swap disposable vapes – which they won't be able to obtain – for refillables. Spice use presents an extremely high risk of immediate and long-term health harm. This resource will enable staff who work with young people to identify e-cigarettes of concern, understand the risks and where to seek support and more information.”

Fiona Spargo-Mabbs OBE, founder and director of the DSM Foundation added:“Spice isn't something we've need to talk about in schools since the law changed in 2016 taking so-called 'legal highs' off the high streets, when their use by young people largely fell away, but the need to integrate this into our core delivery to young people, parents, caregivers and professionals has grown rapidly in the last couple of years. Chris's work has reinforced the importance of this, and the ban on disposables has heightened the urgency to put measures in place to support schools, despite the ban being a positive move in general terms for young people. This joint initiative reflects our commitment to protecting young people from the risks associated with illicit substances by ensuring that educators are empowered to respond effectively. To this end, the materials can be downloaded free of charge from product-category/dsmf_pshe_resources/ “

