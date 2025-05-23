Kerala Weather, May 23: Friday Brings Rainy Skies, Humid Conditions; Check Updates

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Kerala Weather, May 23: Widespread rain and high humidity on Friday. Major cities like Kochi and Kozhikode are expected to receive continuous rainfall.

Kerala Weather, May 23 : Rain and high humidity continue across all major cities. Temperatures will remain in the low 30s, but it will feel significantly warmer due to humidity. Avoid waterlogged areas and plan travel accordingly. Here's the city-wise forecast.

Kochi

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 36°C

Kochi is set for a wet day with consistent rainfall expected throughout. Outdoor activities are likely to be disrupted by rain.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 35°C

Kozhikode will also see continuous rainfall. The maximum temperature will be around 29°C, while the minimum is expected to be 23°C.

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 37°C

Cloudy day with a couple of thunderstorms likely in the morning, followed by heavy rain in the afternoon. The high will reach 31°C.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 36°C

Rainfall expected for most of the day. The actual temperature will range from a high of 31°C. Residents and visitors are advised to stay prepared for wet conditions.