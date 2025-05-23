Gallantry Awards: President Murmu Awards 6 Kirti Chakras, 33 Shaurya Chakras To India's Bravehearts (WATCH)
LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu presents Gallantry Awards in Defence Investiture Ceremony-2025 (Phase-1)
- President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 22, 2025
These prestigious gallantry awards were given to personnel of the Indian Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces, and State/UT Police for showing extraordinary courage, selflessness, and bravery in the face of danger, often at the cost of their lives.
India announces Gallantry awards. Indian Navy officers honoured awards for anti-piracy operations that resulted in the surrender of pirates and the rescue of hostages: twitter/xSreksoc56
- Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 22, 2025
Kirti Chakra Awards:
Awarded for exceptional bravery in counter-terror and anti-insurgency operations:Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu (56 RR, Maratha Light Infantry) – 26.10.2023 Major Manjit (22 RR, Punjab Regiment) – 25.04.2024 Posthumous Kirti Chakras: Rifleman Ravi Kumar (63 RR, J&K Light Infantry) – 12.09.2023 Colonel Manpreet Singh, Sena Medal (19 RR, Sikh Light Infantry) – 13.09.2023 DySP Himayun Muzzammil Bhat, J&K Police – 13.09.2023 Naik Dilwar Khan (28 RR, Regiment of Artillery) – 23.07.2024 Shaurya Chakra Awards:
Recognised for gallant action across military, paramilitary and police services:
Indian Army:Lt Col Vijay Verma (44 RR, Rajput Regiment) – 05.10.2022 Subedar Sanjeev Singh Jasrotia (5 JAK Rifles) – 16.09.2023 Col Pawan Singh (666 Army Aviation Squadron) – 10.10.2023 Subedar P Pabin Singha (56 RR, Artillery) – 26.10.2023 Maj Sahil Randhawa (34 RR, Artillery) – 16.11.2023 Lt Col CVS Nikhil (21 PARA SF) – 23.11.2023 Maj Tripatpreet Singh (34 RR, Army Service Corps) – 04.01.2024 Maj Kunal (1 RR, Army Service Corps) – 06.05.2024 Maj Ashish Dahiya (50 RR, Corps of Engineers) – 02.06.2024 Hav Prakash Tamang (32 RR, 9 Gorkha Rifles) – 19.06.2024 Maj Satender Dhankar (4 RR, Armoured Corps) – 26.06.2024 Subedar Vikas Tomar (1 PARA SF) – 11.09.2024 Subedar Manohar Ram (20 JAT) – 13.02.2024
Indian Air Force:Wg Cdr Vernon Desmond Keane – 24.07.2023 Sqn Ldr Deepak Kumar – 25.08.2023 Flt Lt Aman Singh Hans – 28.03.2024 Sgt Dabhi Sanjay Hiffabhai – 04.05.2024
Indian Navy:Lt Cdr Kapil Yadav (INS Visakhapatnam) – 27.01.2024 Cdre Sharad Sinsunwal (CO, INS Kolkata) – 13.03.2024
CRPF:Dy Comdt Vikrant Kumar – 02.04.2023 Insp Jeffrey Hmingchullo – 02.04.2023 Dy Comdt Lakhveer – 30.01.2024 Asst Comdt Rajesh Panchal – 30.01.2024 Constable Malkit Singh – 30.01.2024
Assam Rifles:Asst Comdt Eshenthung Kikon (4 AR) – 05.08.2024
J&K Police:SPO Abdul Latif – 04.09.2023 Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous) Major Aashish Dhonchak, Sena Medal (19 RR, Sikh Light Infantry) – 13.09.2023 Sepoy Pardeep Singh (19 RR, Sikh Light Infantry) – 13.09.2023 Hav Rohit Kumar (Dogra Regiment, HAWS) – 08.10.2023 Pawan Kumar, Constable (CRPF) – 30.01.2024 Devan C, Constable (CRPF) – 30.01.2024 Vijayan Kutty G, OEM Grade-1 (BRO) – 15.06.2024 Captain Deepak Singh (48 RR, Corps of Signals) – 13.08.2024 The heroes of India
Army & Police personnel showed extraordinary bravery in counter-terror and counter-insurgency ops in Jammu & Kashmir and the North-East. Many terrorists were killed or captured, and arms recovered.
Navy officers led anti-piracy operations, successfully rescuing hostages, making pirates surrender, and also fought fires onboard oil tankers at sea.
Air Force pilots risked their lives in emergencies, saving civilian areas from possible crash impacts.
CRPF officers fought Left-Wing Extremism, neutralising Maoist insurgents and seizing weapons in high-risk zones.
These 59 brave personnel, including 11 martyrs, represent the spirit, courage, and sacrifice of India's defence and security forces.
