Gallantry Awards: President Murmu Awards 6 Kirti Chakras, 33 Shaurya Chakras To India's Bravehearts (WATCH)

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) President Droupadi Murmu today conferred six Kirti Chakras (including four posthumous) and 33 Shaurya Chakras (including seven posthumous) during the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025 – Phase I held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi.

These prestigious gallantry awards were given to personnel of the Indian Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces, and State/UT Police for showing extraordinary courage, selflessness, and bravery in the face of danger, often at the cost of their lives.

Awarded for exceptional bravery in counter-terror and anti-insurgency operations:

Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu (56 RR, Maratha Light Infantry) – 26.10.2023Major Manjit (22 RR, Punjab Regiment) – 25.04.2024Rifleman Ravi Kumar (63 RR, J&K Light Infantry) – 12.09.2023Colonel Manpreet Singh, Sena Medal (19 RR, Sikh Light Infantry) – 13.09.2023DySP Himayun Muzzammil Bhat, J&K Police – 13.09.2023Naik Dilwar Khan (28 RR, Regiment of Artillery) – 23.07.2024

Recognised for gallant action across military, paramilitary and police services:

Indian Army:

Lt Col Vijay Verma (44 RR, Rajput Regiment) – 05.10.2022Subedar Sanjeev Singh Jasrotia (5 JAK Rifles) – 16.09.2023Col Pawan Singh (666 Army Aviation Squadron) – 10.10.2023Subedar P Pabin Singha (56 RR, Artillery) – 26.10.2023Maj Sahil Randhawa (34 RR, Artillery) – 16.11.2023Lt Col CVS Nikhil (21 PARA SF) – 23.11.2023Maj Tripatpreet Singh (34 RR, Army Service Corps) – 04.01.2024Maj Kunal (1 RR, Army Service Corps) – 06.05.2024Maj Ashish Dahiya (50 RR, Corps of Engineers) – 02.06.2024Hav Prakash Tamang (32 RR, 9 Gorkha Rifles) – 19.06.2024Maj Satender Dhankar (4 RR, Armoured Corps) – 26.06.2024Subedar Vikas Tomar (1 PARA SF) – 11.09.2024Subedar Manohar Ram (20 JAT) – 13.02.2024

Indian Air Force:

Wg Cdr Vernon Desmond Keane – 24.07.2023Sqn Ldr Deepak Kumar – 25.08.2023Flt Lt Aman Singh Hans – 28.03.2024Sgt Dabhi Sanjay Hiffabhai – 04.05.2024

Indian Navy:

Lt Cdr Kapil Yadav (INS Visakhapatnam) – 27.01.2024Cdre Sharad Sinsunwal (CO, INS Kolkata) – 13.03.2024

CRPF:

Dy Comdt Vikrant Kumar – 02.04.2023Insp Jeffrey Hmingchullo – 02.04.2023Dy Comdt Lakhveer – 30.01.2024Asst Comdt Rajesh Panchal – 30.01.2024Constable Malkit Singh – 30.01.2024

Assam Rifles:

Asst Comdt Eshenthung Kikon (4 AR) – 05.08.2024

J&K Police:

SPO Abdul Latif – 04.09.2023Major Aashish Dhonchak, Sena Medal (19 RR, Sikh Light Infantry) – 13.09.2023Sepoy Pardeep Singh (19 RR, Sikh Light Infantry) – 13.09.2023Hav Rohit Kumar (Dogra Regiment, HAWS) – 08.10.2023Pawan Kumar, Constable (CRPF) – 30.01.2024Devan C, Constable (CRPF) – 30.01.2024Vijayan Kutty G, OEM Grade-1 (BRO) – 15.06.2024Captain Deepak Singh (48 RR, Corps of Signals) – 13.08.2024

Army & Police personnel showed extraordinary bravery in counter-terror and counter-insurgency ops in Jammu & Kashmir and the North-East. Many terrorists were killed or captured, and arms recovered.

Navy officers led anti-piracy operations, successfully rescuing hostages, making pirates surrender, and also fought fires onboard oil tankers at sea.

Air Force pilots risked their lives in emergencies, saving civilian areas from possible crash impacts.

CRPF officers fought Left-Wing Extremism, neutralising Maoist insurgents and seizing weapons in high-risk zones.

These 59 brave personnel, including 11 martyrs, represent the spirit, courage, and sacrifice of India's defence and security forces.