5 NBA Teams That Could Be Ideal Landing Spots For Jonathan Kuminga

Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga showed his value in the 2025 Playoffs. Here are three teams that could push to sign him this summer via offer sheet or sign-and-trade.

Utah seems committed to building around its young talent, especially in the backcourt and frontcourt. What they're missing is a promising young wing. Jonathan Kuminga would fill that role perfectly. His playoff experience would also bring value to a developing roster. Plus, the Jazz have veteran assets that could be useful in any deal with the Warriors.

The Wizards are in full rebuild mode, and adding Kuminga could be a smart step. While he's not identical to Khris Middleton, playing alongside a vet like Middleton might help refine his shooting without losing his aggressive slashing style. A reunion with former Warriors teammate Jordan Poole could also help create some continuity in this new phase of the franchise.

The Kings need more defensive versatility, especially in the frontcourt. Kuminga may not be an elite defender, but he's an upgrade over what they currently have. Offensively, he could thrive alongside players like Sabonis, LaVine, and DeRozan. His ability to cut and drive would nicely complement that trio, even if the exact role needs to be figured out.

The Bulls seem stuck in the middle ground, and bringing in Kuminga could give them a much-needed boost. Pairing him with young talents like Coby White and Josh Giddey could set up a stronger foundation. He's not a long-term project anymore, as he's someone who can contribute now, which aligns well with Chicago's current direction.

Phoenix isn't officially rebuilding yet, but changes are expected. Adding Kuminga could help balance their roster with youth and versatility. His ability to cover both forward positions would be a welcome addition for a team that's lacked flexibility in recent years. While he won't fix everything, he'd give the Suns a small step forward in preparing for the future.