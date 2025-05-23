Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
World Turtle Day 2025: Know History, Significance And About The Oldest Turtle In The World

World Turtle Day 2025: Know History, Significance And About The Oldest Turtle In The World


2025-05-23 12:30:13
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Turtle Day 2025: Celebrated every year on May 23rd, World Turtle Day raises awareness about the need to protect various turtle and tortoise species

Turtles are among Earth's oldest creatures, predating dinosaurs. Over 350 species exist, many endangered due to pollution, poaching, and climate change.How long have turtles been on Earth? They've been around for about 200 million years, even before the dinosaurs!World Turtle Day began in 2000, thanks to the American Tortoise Rescue. This year's theme is Dancing Turtles Rock!How long do turtles live? It depends on the species. Aquatic turtles live 20-50 years, while land turtles can live 50-150 years or more.Jonathan, born around 1832, lives on Saint Helena Island and is the world's oldest known living land animal.Why protect turtles? They're vital to the ecosystem. Avoid plastic, don't buy or sell them, and keep beaches clean.

MENAFN23052025007385015968ID1109585840

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search