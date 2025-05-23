World Turtle Day 2025: Know History, Significance And About The Oldest Turtle In The World

Turtles are among Earth's oldest creatures, predating dinosaurs. Over 350 species exist, many endangered due to pollution, poaching, and climate change.How long have turtles been on Earth? They've been around for about 200 million years, even before the dinosaurs!World Turtle Day began in 2000, thanks to the American Tortoise Rescue. This year's theme is Dancing Turtles Rock!How long do turtles live? It depends on the species. Aquatic turtles live 20-50 years, while land turtles can live 50-150 years or more.Jonathan, born around 1832, lives on Saint Helena Island and is the world's oldest known living land animal.Why protect turtles? They're vital to the ecosystem. Avoid plastic, don't buy or sell them, and keep beaches clean.

MENAFN23052025007385015968ID1109585840