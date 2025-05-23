Heavy Rain Alert In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana As Cyclone Approaches; 4 Districts On High Alert

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Heavy rains are lashing the Telugu states. The Meteorological Department has announced that they are likely to continue for a few more days. They are warning of particularly heavy downpours in four districts. So people there need to be careful.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Weather: Usually, May is scorching hot, but the current situation is entirely different. Looking at the weather in the southern states, including the Telugu states, one wonders if it's summer or monsoon season. It's not just drizzling; it's raining heavily, like in the middle of the monsoon season, causing floods. It's like, 'What kind of rain is this?!' in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The IMD has warned that the current rains are not enough and are likely to continue for a few more days. The Hyderabad Meteorological Center is also warning of heavy to very heavy rains in Telangana. They said that the trough and surface circulation are currently continuing, and there are chances of a low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal till the 27th of this month. The Meteorological Department has warned that heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur in Telangana due to the addition of southwest monsoons.

The Meteorological Department is warning of very heavy rainfall in some districts while it is expected to rain across Telangana. The IMD has warned of heavy rains in Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, and Kumuram Bheem districts. They said there are chances of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. An orange alert has been issued for these districts... A yellow alert has been issued as there is a possibility of rain in other districts as well.

Heavy rains have been lashing Hyderabad for the past two or three days. Traffic is being disrupted as the roads are getting flooded with rainwater. The people in the low-lying areas are facing severe difficulties as flood water enters their homes. There is some relief for the people of Hyderabad who are suffering from heavy rains today (Friday). The Meteorological Department has said that there is no chance of rain in the city, and even if it rains, there will only be light showers.

As for Andhra Pradesh, a low pressure has formed in the Arabian Sea, and the Meteorological Department is warning that it is likely to intensify into a cyclone. They warned that heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur due to the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and monsoons.

The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rains in coastal Andhra districts and Yanam. They said that there could be widespread rains in the Rayalaseema region as well. Even if it doesn't rain in other areas, the weather will cool down due to cloud cover.

The intensity of gusty winds in AP is expected to be high, with winds blowing at 30-60 kmph in many places and strong winds up to 70 kmph in some places. So the Disaster Management Organization is warning people to be alert.