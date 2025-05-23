Chennai To Delhi Overnight? Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Makes It Happen In 26 Hours!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Reports suggest a Vande Bharat Sleeper train will run between Chennai and Delhi, saving 6 hours of travel time.

Millions of passengers travel by train daily in India for comfortable and tireless long-distance travel.

Luxury trains, high-speed express trains, express trains, ordinary unreserved trains, and MEMU trains operate in India. Various high-speed express trains like Tejas, Shatabdi, Duronto, and Rajdhani are in operation.

Similarly, Vande Bharat trains, the fastest in the country, were introduced. Vande Bharat trains have become increasingly popular among passengers due to their high speed and ability to reach their destinations earlier.

Meanwhile, information has been released that a Vande Bharat train will operate from Chennai to Delhi.

Currently, the Tamil Nadu Express takes 32 hours from Chennai to Delhi. The Chennai Nizamuddin Duronto Express takes 28 hours and 5 minutes.

Therefore, it is planned to operate the Vande Bharat train from Chennai to Delhi in 26 hours. Compared to the Tamil Nadu Express, the travel time on Vande Bharat is reduced by 6 hours.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train will soon be operational in India. Therefore, it is said that the Vande Bharat Sleeper train will be operated between Chennai and Delhi.

This train will have seating arrangements in addition to sleepers. Additional coaches are also expected to be attached. The fare for the AC chair car in this Vande Bharat train is likely to be Rs 1,805, and Rs 3,355 for the executive chair car.

Which stations will it stop at?

The Chennai-Delhi Vande Bharat Express is likely to stop only at major railway stations like Vijayawada, Nagpur, Bhopal Junction, Jhansi Junction, and Gwalior Junction. An official announcement regarding this train is expected soon.