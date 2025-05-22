Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Alia Bhatt Reveals What’S In Her Bag As She Jets Off To Cannes

2025-05-22 11:45:21
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Debunking rumours that she skipped the Cannes Film Festival due to India-Pakistan tensions, actress Alia Bhatt is on her way to the French Riviera and has revealed what she's carrying with her.

Alia took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a picture of her Gucci suitcase, which included a makeup bag filled with goodies and the phrase 'I'm worth it' written on it. She is also carrying two books, including Atomic Habits by James Clear.

For the caption, she wrote:“Off we go.”

The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport early Friday morning, dressed in a beige trench coat paired with a fitted white top and baggy blue jeans. She completed her look with sunglasses. Alia is set to make her debut on the Cannes red carpet.

On the movie front, Alia will be seen in the upcoming all-female super spy film“Alpha”.

Directed by Shiv Rawail,“Alpha” will mark the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' expansive spy universe. This universe began with the“Tiger” franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, starting with“Ek Tha Tiger” and followed by“Tiger Zinda Hai.” The saga continued with "War,"“Pathaan,” and“Tiger 3.” Upcoming films in the franchise include“War 2,” directed by Ayan Mukerji,“Pathaan 2,” and“Tiger vs. Pathaan.

It was on October 4, when the makers of the upcoming spy movie“Alpha” revealed that the film will hit the screens on Christmas, December 25.

In the film, Alia and Sharvari both play super agents.

She also has filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's“Love and War” alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. This marks Alia's second collaboration with Bhansali, following their successful partnership in the 2022 drama“Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

The film was officially announced in January 2024, with the announcement on Instagram reading,“We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga Love & War. See you at the movies.”

“Love and War” also marks Alia's second onscreen collaboration with Vicky after their 2018 spy thriller“Raazi.”

