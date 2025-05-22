403
JAF Evacuates Two Sick Children From Gaza
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF) on Thursday evacuated two sick children from the Gaza Strip along with five accompanying family members. The JAF said that the operation is part of the "Jordanian Medical Corridor" initiative, aimed at supporting the Palestinian people and providing urgent medical care, according to an army statement. The evacuation was conducted via the King Hussein Bridge, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO), before the patients were transferred to designated hospitals for treatment, according to Al Mamlaka TV. To date, a total of 41 children have been evacuated to the Kingdom by land and air, accompanied by 81 family members. Among them, 17 children and their relatives have returned to Gaza after completing treatment in Jordanian hospitals, the statement said.
