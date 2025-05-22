Comcast Wave Analysis 22 May 2025

Comcast: ⬇️ Sell

– Comcast reversed from resistance area

– Likely to fall to support level 34.00

Comcast recently reversed down from the resistance area between the resistance level 35.40, upper daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from November.

The downward reversal from the resistance zone started the active impulse wave 3, which today broke the daily up channel from April.

Given the clear daily downtrend, Comcast can be expected to fall to the next support level 34.00 (low of the previous minor correction (b)).