Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Comcast Wave Analysis 22 May 2025


2025-05-22 11:04:35
(MENAFN- FxPro)

Comcast: ⬇️ Sell

– Comcast reversed from resistance area

– Likely to fall to support level 34.00

Comcast recently reversed down from the resistance area between the resistance level 35.40, upper daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from November.

The downward reversal from the resistance zone started the active impulse wave 3, which today broke the daily up channel from April.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_1_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the clear daily downtrend, Comcast can be expected to fall to the next support level 34.00 (low of the previous minor correction (b)).

MENAFN22052025000156011031ID1109585533

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search